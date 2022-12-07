Delhi MCD Elections: Who Will Be Delhi Mayor and What Challenges Does AAP Face?

According to the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, the MCD is supposed to hold elections every five years, to decide which party will stay in power in the corporation.

At the start of every financial year, the Act, under section 35, mandates that the corporation must elect a mayor at its first meeting of the financial year.

The mayor's tenure lasts for a period of one year, and the act mandates that the first year of a party's tenure, it must elect a woman for the post of mayor, and for the third year, it must elect a member of a Scheduled Caste from its councillors.

The last time a unified MCD had a mayor was the BJP's Rajni Abbi in 2011.

An election for the mayor will only be held if the other parties, namely the BJP and Congress, oppose the candidate chosen by the AAP, and field their own candidates for the post of Delhi Mayor. If there's only one candidate from the party in power, in this case the AAP, they will be appointed mayor. In case of an election, the candidate with the most votes will be elected mayor.

If there's a tie, the special commissioner appointed to oversee the election will allow the tie to be broken by a special draw of lots, with the candidate whose name is drawn receiving an extra tie-breaking vote.