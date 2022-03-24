AAP's Kejriwal Slams BJP Over 'The Kashmir Files', Postponement of MCD Polls

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal blasted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday, 24 March, over the controversy surrounding the Vivek Agnihotri-directed movie 'The Kashmir Files' and the postponement of elections for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

"The BJP is pasting the posters of one movie throughout the country. This is why you entered politics? What will you tell your children when they ask you what you do for a living? What will you say? That you paste movie posters?" Kejriwal said in the Delhi Assembly on Thursday.

He also attacked Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi for "taking shelter at the feet of Agnihotri."