AAP's Bobi Kinnar Wins Sultanpuri-A: MCD Gets Its First Transgender Councillor

Bobi is not a new face in politics. In 2017, she ran as an independent candidate but the AAP’s Sanjeev Kumar won the seat that year.

Contesting from an area replete with open drains and potholes, Bobi's campaign hinged on cleanliness and beautification. "There is so much garbage on the roads and in the parks, and there are open drains. I want to make the roads better as this would beautify the area and make it more convenient for residents," Bobi told The Quint last month.