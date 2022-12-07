AAP's Bobi Kinnar Wins Sultanpuri-A: MCD Gets Its First Transgender Councillor
She was fielded by the AAP from Sultanpur Majra ward A in northwest Delhi.
Aam Aadmi Party candidate Bobi Kinnar, who identifies as a trans person, won the seat from Sultanpur Majra ward A in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections on Wednesday, 7 December.
Defeating Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Ekta Jatav and Congress' Varuna Dhaka, Bobi will be Delhi's first transgender councillor.
Bobi is not a new face in politics. In 2017, she ran as an independent candidate but the AAP’s Sanjeev Kumar won the seat that year.
Contesting from an area replete with open drains and potholes, Bobi's campaign hinged on cleanliness and beautification. "There is so much garbage on the roads and in the parks, and there are open drains. I want to make the roads better as this would beautify the area and make it more convenient for residents," Bobi told The Quint last month.
Who Is Bobi ?
Bobi has been associated with the AAP since the Anna Hazare movement of 2011.
Speaking to The Quint, she had said, “In 2017, I received a lot of support as an independent candidate in Sultanpur Majra. This time the party gave me a ticket because I have been a social worker for 15 years."
In recent years, she has helped underprivileged children with their educational expenses. Additionally, she has also worked to uplift people with disabilities and women.
