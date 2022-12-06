‘Vijayanand’ to ‘Gurtunda Seetakalam’: South Films to Watch This Week

Vijayanand is a biopic of Padma Shri awardee Dr Vijay Sankeshwar, who entered the transport business at a young age and went on to become one of the biggest shots in the industry, owning several thousand commercial vehicles in the country. Directed by Rishika Sharma, this movie stars Nihal R. and Bharat Bopanna, among others. The film is releasing on 9 December in multiple languages like Tamil, Kannada, Hindi, Malayalam, and Telugu.