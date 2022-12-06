‘Vijayanand’ to ‘Gurtunda Seetakalam’: South Films to Watch This Week

Stills from Naai Sekar Returns, Gurtunda Seetakalam and Vijayanand.
(Photo: Twitter)
From Vadivelu's Naai Sekar Returns, Tamannaah Bhatia's Gurtunda Seetakalam and pan-Indian flick Vijayanand, here is the comprehensive list of films releasing in OTT and theatres across south Indian languanges.
Still from Vijayanand
Vijayanand is a biopic of Padma Shri awardee Dr Vijay Sankeshwar, who entered the transport business at a young age and went on to become one of the biggest shots in the industry, owning several thousand commercial vehicles in the country. Directed by Rishika Sharma, this movie stars Nihal R. and Bharat Bopanna, among others. The film is releasing on 9 December in multiple languages like Tamil, Kannada, Hindi, Malayalam, and Telugu.
A still from Yashoda
The sci-fi survival thriller, Yashoda is co-directed by Haresh Narayan and K. Hari Shankar and produced by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad. The film stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Unni Mukundan, Varalakshmi Sarathkumar, Sampath Raj and Murali Sharma in pivotal roles. Following its theatrical release on 11 November, Yashoda is all set to stream on Amazon Prime Video from 9 December.
Still from Naai Sekar Returns
Popular comedian Vadivelu's comeback to the cinemas is with the highly anticipated film, Naai Sekar Returns, a comedy flick directed by Suraj and music is composed by Santhosh Narayanan. The Tamil film hits theatres on 9 December.
Still from Dr 56
Dr 56 is a murder mystery about healthcare scams. Directed by Rajesh Ananda Leela, this movie stars Praveen Reddy T and Priyamani. It releases on 9 December in theatres.
Still from Premadesam
Premadesam starring Thrigun, Megha Akash, Maya Preethi & others is directed by Srikanth Siddham. Music is composed by Mani Sharma. The Telugu film releases in theatres on 9 December.
Still from Dha Dha
Directed by Guinness Kishore, the film stars Yogi Babu and Nithin Sathya, among others. The film releases in theatres on 9 December.
A still from Witness
Shraddha Srinath-Rohini film is a political drama about manual scavenging. The film is set to premiere on Sony LIV on 9 December.
Still from Varalaru Mukkiyam
Varalaru Mukkiyam is a fun comedy entertainer. Starring Jiiva who featured recently in Hindi flick 83, the film also has Kashmira Pardeshi and VTV Ganesh in pivotal roles. The rom-com releases in theatres on 9 December.
Still from Gurtunda Seetakalam
Directed by Nagashekhar, Gurtunda Seetakalam stars Satyadev Kancharana and Tamannaah Bhatia. The Telugu film is a romantic entertainer releasing in theatres on 9 December.
Still from Panchathanthram
Panchathanthram is an amalgamation of five stories. Themed around five senses, – sight, smell, sound, taste, and touch, the film is directed by Harsha Pulipaka. Starring Brahmanandam Kanneganti, Samuthirakani and Swathi Reddy among others, the Telugu film Panchathanthram is gearing up for a theatrical release on 9 December.
Still from Bharatha Circus
The Malayalam investigation thriller is directed by Sohan Seenulal. It features Shine Tom Chacko, Binu Pappu, and MA Nishad play lead roles. Bharatha Circus hits theatres on 9 December.
A still from Maa Ishtam promotional event.
Maa Ishtam is about two women neighbours Rashmi and Nalini who fall in love. Together, they plot to steal from Nalini’s husband. Directed by Ram Gopal Varma, the Telugu film features Apsara Rani and Naina Ganguly. It has a theatrical release on 9 December.
Still from Hosa Dinachari
Hosa Dinachari is a story about healing and overcoming depression. Directed by Keerthi Shekhar, the film stars Babu Hirannaiah, Aruna Balraj in important roles. The Kannada film releases in theatres on 9 December.
Still from AP04Ramapuram
The film traces a series of continuous death in a village. Are these suicides or planned murders? The Telugu film is directed by U Hema Reddy and stars Akhila Akarshan and Ram Jakkala. It releases in theatres on 9 December.
