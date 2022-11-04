'Love Today' Review: Pradeep Ranganathan Takes You on a Weird Joy Ride With Love

Can you think of a relatable yet bizarre premise? Fret not, Pradeep Ranganathan already did. Love Today follows the story of a new-age couple whose love is put to test, after they're made to swap their smartphones for a day. Do they really know and trust each other well? Will their love stand strong despite this adversity, or will it come crashing down?

Filmmaker Pradeep Ranganathan has found the knack to render a unique mix of observational and anecdotal comedy. In Jayam Ravi's Comali, he catered to the emotions of 90s kids, and in Love Today, he resonates with young couples and their ex-partners, specifically among the 2K kids.