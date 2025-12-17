'The Great Shamsuddin Family' Turns Family Chaos Into a Lesson on Co-Existence

Which brings me to the topic du jour—The Great Shamsuddin Family—written and directed by Anusha Rizvi who returns to the scene 15 years after her debut Peepli Live.

The compact 97-minuter—a rarity these days—on a 'normal' miyan tabbar was recently released on Jio Hotstar. It revolves around Bani, a writer in her early 30s who has had her fill of rejection slips, controversies, and blanked-out reports as a journalist.

The film opens in a roomy barsaati in Jangpura close to Humayun’s Tomb in New Delhi. Bani has a ‘presentation’ to submit to an American university within a maddeningly impossible deadline. In her professional life, she’s desperate to escape the everyday anxieties of the politically coloured ‘naram-garam hawa’, visible in the national capital’s poor air-quality control.

Circa 2015, when Aamir Khan and his then-wife and filmmaker Kiran Rao expressed their doubts on television about intolerance and what the future portends for people of his faith. After Khan said he was mulling over such thoughts frequently, a huge furore erupted. Trolled mercilessly, he backed off the objectionable remarks prudently.