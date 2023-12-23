Defying the Male Gaze: Shyam Benegal’s Lens Deftly Captured Women’s Inner Worlds

Shyam Benegal, who celebrated his 89th birthday this month, is one of the most outstanding filmmakers in Indian Cinema. He has never claimed to be a "feminist” filmmaker but his films clearly show his regard, respect, and concern for women across caste, class, status, education.

They defy Laura Mulvey’s theory of the "male gaze” framed in 1975 in which she says that women in films are objects of titillation that sensualises their bodies without probing into their minds.

She stated that as the director was male and so were his technicians, with the audience majorly male, the women in their films were reduced to 'objects’ and not 'subjects’ of the films they featured in.