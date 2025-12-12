Critics vs Mobs: What Dhurandhar’s Backlash Reveals About India’s Anger Machine

But wait, let’s step back. Hundreds of thousands of people tweeting, commenting on YouTube are just Indians who deeply love India, and are feeling pained and angry at the criticism of a film which sheds light on Pakistan’s terrorism, right? The abuse is just when an occasional chap gets carried away, the larger point is that they LOVE India, a LOT.

Meanwhile, a six-year-old was brutally raped in Gujarat earlier this month. A man inserted a rod inside her genitals when she protested. In other news, the accused shared his name with one of the convicts in the Delhi gangrape case, Ram Singh. Do you see any outrage anywhere over these developments? There’s a chance you didn’t even know about them before you read these lines.