Karan Johar’s ‘Homebound’ Moment: When Business of Dreams Meets Harsh Reality

Post-pandemic, we have also witnessed traditional film production companies shake themselves up to adapt and align themselves to this new normal. Apart from the usual slate of film scripts for the big screen, many have in their portfolio scripts for web series and shows for streaming platforms, competing with big players like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video who inevitably have much deeper pockets.

The latter two, along with a few other entities, are changing the business of entertainment so much that they are also moving in to focus on regional web series content where they see a huge untapped market. However, Dharma Productions (founded by Yash Johar in 1976), one of India’s legacy production houses, had already taken the plunge to create a different arm called Dharmatic Productions in 2018.

The idea was to work on scripts that were not purely mainstream and commercial but more in line to produce films for the streaming universe albeit with trimmed budgets as compared to the big-budget extravaganzas of its parent Dharma. However, having seen decent success with ‘Brahmastra – Part One: Shiva’ starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in 2022, and some medium-sized hits (Kapoor and Sons (2016), Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahaani (2023)) no projects since then have really gone on to light the box office on fire for Dharma Productions.

Further, in what was a surprising move then and is a not-so-surprising now, exactly a year ago, Adar Poonawalla’s newly created media/entertainment entity Serene Productions invested around Rs 1,000 crore in Johar’s Dharma and Dharmatic Productions to own about half of the stake in the film house. This, after closing off competition from Reliance Entertainment and Saregama who also had their own plans to zero in on Dharma.