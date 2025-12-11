AQI Isn’t ‘a Temperature’: The Science Behind Delhi’s Pollution Explained

A recent summit in Delhi has triggered online discussions on whether AQI (Air Quality Index) can be viewed as “a temperature” and the effectiveness of spraying water at pollution hotspots to curb toxic air.

Such misconceptions only add to the everyday confusion about how pollution actually works—what the AQI measures, what measures like water-spraying can and cannot achieve, and how weather and emissions interact.

So what does the AQI actually measure? What can water-spraying do, and not do? And how do weather and pollution sources shape the air we breathe? Let’s break it down in simple terms.