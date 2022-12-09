‘DSP’ Honest Review: 10 Thoughts I Had After Watching Vijay Sethupathi’s Film

Here are 10 honest thoughts I had while watching Vijay Sethupathi's DSP. The film is directed by Ponram whose previous hit was Sivakarthikeyan's Varutha Padaatha Vaalibar Sangam

1.Let’s play a game. Tell me how many film names you can think of with this storyline.

There is a naïve hero who is from a humble family, and a goon who controls the locality where they reside. Our hero crosses paths with the villain, who hurts him, and then it's time for revenge. Meanwhile, sprinkle in some mother/father or sibling-related melodrama as per your requirement. And also add a whirlwind romance with our run-of-the-mill heroine.

Vijay Sethupathi’s DSP joins the long list of template commercial films that include Thalapthy Vijay’s Thirupaachi and Vishal’s Thimiru.

2.My friend and I spoke about DSP after watching it. We both felt it was a stereotypical revenge drama from the 90s. It was so stereotypical that my friend said it reminded her of the typical response—'Hmm'—that she gets from her crush every time she texts him.