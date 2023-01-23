SaReGaMaPa L’il Champs 2022 Season 9: Jetshen Lama Is the Winner; Know Details

Zee TV's most popular singing reality show for kids SaReGaMaPa L'il Champs 2022 Season 9 finished its blockbuster grand finale episode with the top 6 finalists. Jetshen Lama was announced the winner of SaReGaMaPa L'il Champs Season 9. His fans are delighted to see him bag the trophy in the final episode.

SaReGaMaPa L'il Champs completed its ninth season in 2022-23. It is one of the most popular shows in the country. People wait for a new season to begin every year so they can see new talents. SaReGaMaPa L'il Champs 2022 Season 9 officially started on 15 October 2022.