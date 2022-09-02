The Kapil Sharma Show New Season 2022: Promo, Release Date, Time, and Cast

The broadcasting channel of The Kapil Sharma Show, Sony Entertainment Television released a hilarious promo video on its Instagram handle. In the promo clip, comedian Kapil Sharma is seen lying on a hospital bed with an injured head covered with bandages. As he wakes up it's being shown that he has recovered his lost memory and recognises almost everyone around him by calling their names as Gudiya and Chandu but pretends not to recognise his wife Sumona. He calls her behenji (sister) and then actor Srishty Rode who will be playing the role of Gazal in the show makes an entry and Kapil Sharma rushes towards her and addresses her darling. Soon, Archana Puran Singh arrives and scolds Kapil Sharma for not identifying his wife.

The main cast of the new season of The Kapil Sharma will be Sumona Chakravarti, Chandan Prabhakar, Kiku Sharda, and Archana Puran Singh. However, the viewers will witness many other comedians in the new episodes of the season.