The Kapil Sharma Show New Season 2022: Promo, Release Date, Time, and Cast

The Kapil Sharma Show New Season 2022: Cast, Premiere Date, Time, and More.
(Photo Courtesy: Hindustan Times)
Kapil Sharma is coming back with a new season of The Kapil Sharma Show (TKSS). Recently, a teaser trailer for the upcoming season of the well-liked comedy show was dropped, revealing which cast members would be returning to The Kapil Sharma Show. In the brief video trailer, cast members like Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar, and Sumona Chakravarti were seen accompanying Kapil Sharma in the hospital.
The last episode of the show was telecast on 5 June 2022 with JugJugg Jeeyo cast. Now, the comedy show by Kapil Sharma is coming up with a new season. Let's read about when and where to watch the show, cast members, premiere date and time, and other important details.
According to the official teaser, the new season of Kapil Sharma Show will be premiered on 10 September 2022 at its original time slot 9:30 pm. Like always, the comedy show will be telecast on Saturdays and Sundays.
The broadcasting channel of The Kapil Sharma Show, Sony Entertainment Television released a hilarious promo video on its Instagram handle. In the promo clip, comedian Kapil Sharma is seen lying on a hospital bed with an injured head covered with bandages. As he wakes up it's being shown that he has recovered his lost memory and recognises almost everyone around him by calling their names as Gudiya and Chandu but pretends not to recognise his wife Sumona. He calls her behenji (sister) and then actor Srishty Rode who will be playing the role of Gazal in the show makes an entry and Kapil Sharma rushes towards her and addresses her darling. Soon, Archana Puran Singh arrives and scolds Kapil Sharma for not identifying his wife.
The main cast of the new season of The Kapil Sharma will be Sumona Chakravarti, Chandan Prabhakar, Kiku Sharda, and Archana Puran Singh. However, the viewers will witness many other comedians in the new episodes of the season.
Actor Krushna Abhishek has confirmed that he won't be a part of the new season of The Kapil Sharma Show. According to media reports, the actor has decided not to be a part of the upcoming season due to some financial issues. However, actor Krushna said he is not doing the show because of agreement issues.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)