‘Naane Varuvean’ Review: Dhanush & Yuvan Shine in Selvaraghavan's Eerie-Thriller

In a way, Dhanush’s Naane Varuvean feels like it is part of his Kadhal Konden universe. The same director-actor-music composer trio is back delving into the deep dark world of human emotions.

With Kamal Haasan's Alavandhan-like premise, the story of this supernatural thriller revolves around rival twins, the admirable Prabhu and the evil Kadhir — a dual role played by the extraordinary Dhanush. After a series of undesirable incidents they are separated, and then go on to live their individual lives.

Years later, Prabhu experiences paranormal activities in the house as his daughter behaves like she is possessed by a ghost. In order to heal her, he is forced to confront the bruised past with his long-lost sibling. But why is there such a tense situation between the brothers? What is the backstory behind it? Will Prabhu save his daughter? That is the rest of the story.