‘Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu’ Review: Simbu, AR Rahman Shine in This Gangster Saga

While Simbhu is the hero of VTK on-screen, AR Rahman is the one, off-screen. He simply elevates the film with his scintillating music and background score that gives you frissons at periodic intervals.

The interval block of Vendhu Thanindhadhu Kaadu is as satiating as the one from Kamal Haasan’s recent hit, Vikram. It is because the writers have brilliantly foreshadowed the important element of the film (the unused gun) and hence we know what’s coming. They prepare us minute-by-minute to experience the most anticipated moment of the film and then excite us with a brilliant payoff.

In addition, there are some interesting easter egg-like references embedded in the film. For instance, the ‘girlfriend older than her boyfriend’ aspect from Gautham & Simbu’s previous film Vinnaithandi Varuvaaya and the OG Tamil cinema gangster, Velu Nayakar’s reference from Maniratnam’s Nayakan.

However, what doesn't sit quite well is a dialogue where Sridharan (Neeraj Madhav) says, "Enna Oru pombala maari vechurukanga" (They are treating me like a woman), to express that he is exploited at work. It sounded like he was insulted more by the fact that he was forced to wear lipstick and dupattas, than the sexual abuse he was subject to.

Also, the climax felt a little outlandish with the premise for the sequel being rushed.