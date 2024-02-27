Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019March 2024 Releases: New Movies & Shows To Watch On Netflix, Amazon Prime & More

March 2024 Releases: New Movies & Shows To Watch On Netflix, Amazon Prime & More

Check the list of shows and movies to release on OTT platforms in March 2024
Shivangani Singh
Entertainment
Updated:

Shows and movies to watch on different OTT platforms

|

(Image: iStock)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Shows and movies to watch on different OTT platforms</p></div>
Get ready to be entertained with the upcoming movies and shows in March 2024 on OTT Platforms including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus Hotstar, etc. The list includes the new episodes of already streaming shows, animated movies, thrillers, and content on serious social issues. For adventure lovers also this month includes a wide range of movies and shows. Netflix has a long list of releases for the third month of the year.

A large number of movies and shows are releasing on the first day of March and we are here with yet another roster filled with diverse content from all over the world. From Turkish thrillers to one-of-a-kind Korean dramas, sizzling dating reality shows, a long list of comedy movies to even animated titles for kids, a lot is scheduled to premiere soon.

What is coming to Netflix in March 2024?

1 March 2024

  • 21 Bridges (2019)

  • Aníkúlápó: Rise of the Spectre Season 1 – Netflix Original Series

  • A Madea Family Funeral (2019)

  • Beverly Hills Ninja (1997)

  • Bonnie & Clyde (1967)

  • Devil in a Blue Dress (1995)

  • Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai (2020)

  • Dumb and Dumber (1994)

  • Fear (1996)

  • Furies Season 1 – Netflix Original Series

  • Godzilla (2014)

  • Love & Basketball (2000) – Sports rom-com movie

  • Maamla Legal Hai Season 1 – Netflix Original Series

  • My Little Pony: Tell Your Tale Season 2

  • My Name is Loh Kiwan (2024) Netflix Original – K-Drama

  • Out of Africa (1985)

  • Shake, Rattle & Roll Extreme (2023)

  • Spaceman (2024) – Netflix Original

  • Somebody Feed Phil Season 7 – Netflix Original Series

  • Step Brothers (2008)

  • The Amazing Spider-Man

  • The Amazing Spider-Man 2

  • The Disaster Artist (2017)

  • The Gift (2015)

  • The Great Debaters (2007)

  • The Jamie Foxx Show Seasons 1 to 5

  • Think Like a Man (2012)

  • Think Like a Man Too (2014)

  • Wanderlust (2012)

  • Vampires (1998)

  • Voyagers (2021)

  • Yesterday (2019)

3 March 2024

The Netflix Slam (2024) – Netflix Original Live Event

4 March 2024
 

  • Hot Wheels – Let’s Race Season 1 (2024) – Netflix Original

  • The Resident Season 1 to 6

5 March 2024

  • The Program: Cons, Cults and Kidnapping (2024) – Netflix Original Documentary

  • Hannah Gadsby: Gender Agenda (2024) – Netflix Original Comedy

6 March 2024

  • Full Swing Season 2 (2024) – Netflix Original Documentary

  • SuperSex Season 1(2024) – Netflix Original Series

7 March 2024

  • The Gentleman Season 1 (2024) – Netflix Original Series

  • Pokeman Horizons: The Series Season 1 (2024) – Netflix Original

  • I am Woman (2019) – Romance Movie

  • The Signal (2024) – Netflix Original Series

  • Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go Season 3

8 March 2024

  • Damsel (2024) – Netflix Original Film

  • Blown Away Season 4 (2024) – Netflix Original Series

9 March 2024

  • Queen of Tears Season 1 (2024) – Netflix Original Series

10 March 2024

  • Eye Love You Season 1 – Japanese Drama Series

11 March 2024

  • Young Royals Season 3 (2024) – Netflix Original Series

  • CoComelon Season 10

12 March 2024

  • Turning Point: The Bomb and the Cold War (2024) – Netflix Original Documentary

  • Steve Trevino: Simple Man (2024) – Netflix Original Comedy

  • Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Nour Season 6 (2024)

13 March 2024

  • Bandidos Season 1 (2024) – Netflix Original Series

14 March 2024

  • Art of Love (2024) – Netflix Original Film

  • GIRLS5EVA Season 1 & 2

  • GIRLS5EVA Season 3 (2024) – Netflix Original Series

  • 24 Hours with Gaspar (2024) – Netflix Original Film

  • Red Ollero: Mabuhay Is A Lie (2024) – Netflix Original Comedy

  • Tyson’s Run (2022)

15 March 2024

  • Chicken Nugget Season 1 (2024) – Netflix Original Series

  • Iron Reign

  • Irish Wish (2024) – Netflix Original Series

  • Cat and Dog (2024)

  • Murder Mubarak (2024) – Netflix Original Hindi Film

  • The Guv’nor (2016)

  • The Outreau Case: A French Nightmare (2024) – Netflix Original Documentary

18 March 2024

  • Love & Hip Hop: New York Season 1 & 2

  • Vida the Vet Season 1 – Animated Series

  • Young Royals Season 3 – Netflix Original Series (Season Finale)

19 March 2024

  • Physical 100 Season 2 (2024) – Netflix Original Series

  • Brian Simpson: Live from the Mothership (2024) – Netflix Original Comedy

  • Forever Queens Season 2 (2024) – Netflix Original Series

21 March 2024

  • 3 Body Problems Season 1 (2024) – Netflix Original Series

22 March 2024

  • The Casagrandes Movie (2024) – Netflix Original Family

  • Buying Beverly Hills Season 2 (2024) – Netflix Original Series

  • Shirley (2024) – Netflix Original Film

  • El paseo 7 (2023)

  • On the Line (2022)

25 March 2024

  • Gabby’s Dollhouse (2024) – Netflix Original

27 March 2024

  • The Believers Season 1 (2024) – Netflix Original Series

  • Rest In Peace (2024) – Netflix Original Film

  • Bad Exorcist: Easter (2024) – Netflix Original

  • Testament: The Story of Moses (2024)– Netflix Original Documentary

  • The Corners Season 1 to 5 – Sitcom

29 March 2024

  • The Beautiful Game (2024) – Netflix Original Film

  • The Wages of Fear (2024) – Netflix Original Film

  • Is It Cake? Season 3 (2024) – Netflix Original Series

  • Heart of Hunter (2024) – Netflix Original Film

30 March 2024

  • Vikings Season 1 to 6

31 March 2024

  • Martin Season 1 to 5

  • The Hunger Games (2012)

  • The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013)

  • The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1 (2014)

  • The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2 (2015)

  • Kill Bill: Vol 1 & Vol 2 (2003 & 2004)

Movies and Shows On Amazon Prime In March 2024

1 March 2024

  • A Fistful of Dynamite

  • Angela's Ashes

  • At First Sight

  • Back to School

  • Batman (1989)

  • Batman Returns

  • Bio-Dome

  • Blackfish

  • Bring It On

  • Bring It On: All Or Nothing

  • Bring It On: Fight to the Finish

  • Bull Durham

  • Bulletproof Monk

  • Cadillac Man

  • Catwoman

  • Desperately Seeking Susan

  • Duel at Diablo

  • Field of Dreams

  • Friday Night Lights

  • God's Not Dead

  • Gone Baby Gone

  • Guns of The Magnificent Seven

  • How High

  • How High 2

  • How to Train Your Dragon

  • I Saw the Devil

  • Kicking & Screaming

  • Land of the Lost

  • Lawman

  • Lions for Lambs

  • Minnie And Moskowitz

  • Nowitzki: The Perfect Shot

  • Paul Blart: Mall Cop

  • Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2

  • Pet Sematary (1989)

  • Premonition

  • RBG

  • Return to Me

  • Road House (1989)

  • Road to Perdition

  • Rob Roy

  • Running Scared

  • Safe House

  • Seabiscuit

  • Sleepy Hollow

  • Species: The Awakening

  • Super 8

  • Take Shelter

  • The Barefoot Contessa

  • The Brady Bunch Movie

  • The Break-Up

  • The Divergent Series: Allegiant

  • The Divergent Series: Insurgent

  • The Great Escape

  • The Last Waltz

  • The Long Riders

  • The Madness of King George

  • The Magnificent Seven Ride

  • The Purple Rose of Cairo

  • Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2

  • The Untouchables

  • The Warriors

  • This Is The End

  • Vanilla Sky

  • Waterworld

  • What Lies Beneath

  • Lyla in the Loop S1

3 March 2024

  • Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension

5 March 2024

  • Five Nights at Freddy's

7 March 2024

  • Divergent
    Marlowe
    Ricky Stanicky

12 March 2024

  • My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3

14 March 2024

  • Frida

  • Invincible S2, Part 2

17 March 2024

  • The Captive

  • Please Don't Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain

19 March 2024

  • The LEGO Batman Movie)

  • Dinner Party Diaries with José Andrés

21 March 2024

  • Road House (2024)

23 March 2024

  • Wrath of Man

26 March 2024

  • Minions: The Rise of Gru

  • Tig Notaro: Hello Again

28 March 2024

  • American Rust: Broken Justice

  • The Baxters

  • Hope On the Street

29 March 2024

  • Battle Royale

31 March 2024

  • The Imitation Game

Shows and Movies On Disney Plus Hotstar In March 2024

1 March 2024

  • Morbius

5 March 2024

  • Queens - All Episodes Streaming

6 March 2024

  • Kiff (S1, 4 episodes)

  • Life Below Zero: Port Protection Alaska (S7, 10 episodes)

  • Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 3) - Episode 305 "The Return"

8 March 2024

  • Cinderella (2015)

9 March 2024

  • NHL Big City Greens Classic - Livestream at 12:00pm PT / 3:00pm ET

13 March 2024

  • Morphle (Shorts) (S1, 14 episodes)

  • Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 3) - Episode 306 "Infiltration” and Episode 307 "Extraction”

15 March 2024

  • Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version) - Premiere

19 March 2024

  • Photographer - All Episodes Streaming

20 March 2024

  • Life Below Zero (S22, 9 episodes)

  • Morphle and the Magic Pets (S1, 18 episodes)

  • X-Men '97 - Premiere

  • Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 3) - Episode 308 “Bad Territory”

27 March 2024

  • Life Below Zero: Next Generation (S7, 7 episodes)

  • Random Rings (Shorts) (S3, 6 episodes)

  • X-Men '97 - New Episode

  • Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 3) - Episode 309 “The Harbinger”

29 March 2024

  • Renegade Nell - Premiere (All Episodes Streaming)

  • Madu- Premiere

Published: 27 Feb 2024,03:59 PM IST

