ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt Attend ‘Poacher’ Premiere in London

Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt grace the 'Poacher' premiere in London.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Photos
1 min read
story-hero-img
i
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large
Hindi Female

Alia Bhatt, was present at an exclusive screening of her upcoming web series, Poacher, held in London. Sharing moments from the event on her Instagram Stories on Saturday night, Alia shared a series of pictures. Joining her at the screening were her mother, Soni Razdan, and her sister, Shaheen Bhatt.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

0

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from photos

Topics:  Alia Bhatt 

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×