Valentine’s Day 2024: Hollywood and Bollywood Movies To Watch With Your Partner

Valentine's Day is celebrated on 14 February, across the world, but the preparation begins way before that. The entire week is known as Valentine's Week as people observe Rose Day, Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Hug Day, Kiss Day, and the main day, which is Valentine's Day. Couples plan special surprises and go on dates with each other to celebrate the week of love.

You can plan something extraordinary for your loved one this Valentine's Day. The best way to celebrate this day is by binge-watching romantic movies and series available on different OTT platforms that will spark romance. You can spend time with your partner or friends, or enjoy solo time by watching rom-com movies. Select your favourites for the special day.