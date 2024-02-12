Valentine’s Day 2024: Hollywood and Bollywood Movies To Watch With Your Partner

Valentine's Day 2024: Know the list of movies you can watch on this special day.
Valentine's Day is celebrated on 14 February, across the world, but the preparation begins way before that. The entire week is known as Valentine's Week as people observe Rose Day, Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Hug Day, Kiss Day, and the main day, which is Valentine's Day. Couples plan special surprises and go on dates with each other to celebrate the week of love.
You can plan something extraordinary for your loved one this Valentine's Day. The best way to celebrate this day is by binge-watching romantic movies and series available on different OTT platforms that will spark romance. You can spend time with your partner or friends, or enjoy solo time by watching rom-com movies. Select your favourites for the special day.
Here are some of the best movies you can watch on Valentine's Day to celebrate love and togetherness. These movies are sure to make you feel good on this special day and build a positive approach towards life.
Dear Zindagi
You should learn how to love yourself before prioritising somebody else in your life. Dear Zindagi is one of the best films you can watch if you want to learn how to love life. Starring Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan, the movie shows how the former is struggling in life. Shah Rukh Khan, her therapist, teaches her to live life and not be so harsh on herself. You can watch the movie on Netflix.
Barfi
The movie starring Ranbir Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra is believed to be one of their best performances and it is filled with emotions.
Ranbir Kapoor is a deaf and mute character and Priyanka Chopra plays the role of an autistic girl. The movie centres on their bond and how they grew fond of each other.
Firefly Lane
If you want to watch a movie that celebrates female friendship, this is one of the best options. The movie shows how friends become our lifelong companions and help to navigate through life, love, relationships, marriage, problems, etc. You can watch Firefly Lane on Netflix.
PS I Love You
This movie is sure to make you cry. It stars Hilary Swank and Gerard Butler where the husband Gerry dies of a brain tumour. The story proceeds to show he has left a series of letters for Holly, his wife, which gives her hope to live.
Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ)
All Shah Rukh Khan fans should re-watch DDLJ this Valentine's Day no matter how many times they watched it before. The film centres around Raj and Simran and how they crossed paths during a trip. The movie takes you through the ups and downs of their relationship. You should watch it because it teaches you that true love wins in the end.
