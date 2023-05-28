IIFA 2023 Winners: 'Brahmastra', 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' Take Home Major Awards

Stills from Brahmastra and Gangubai Kathiawadi.
(Photo Courtesy: Pinterest)
The 23rd edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA), took place in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, 27 May. Brahmastra, Gangubai Kathiawadi and Drishyam 2 took home major awards. Hrithik Roshan bagged the Best Actor award for Vikram Vedha while Alia Bhatt won the Best Actress award for Gangubai Kathiawadi.
Take a look at the full list of winners:
Best Film: Drishyam 2
Best Director: R Madhavan, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect
Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female): Alia Bhatt, Gangubai Kathiawadi
Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male): Hrithik Roshan, Vikram Vedha
Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female): Mouni Roy, Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva
Mouni Roy in a still from Brahmastra.
Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male): Anil Kapoor, Jugg Jugg Jeeyo
Outstanding Achievement for Fashion in Cinema: Manish Malhotra
Outstanding Achievement in Indian Cinema: Kamal Haasan
Best Adapted Story: Aamil Keeyan Khan and Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam 2
Best Original Story: Perveez Sheikh and Jasmeet Reen, Darlings
Outstanding Achievement in Regional Cinema: Marathi film Ved, directed by Riteish Deshmukh
Best Debut (Male): Shantanu Maheshwari, Gangubai Kathiawadi and Babil Khan, Qala
Babil Khan in a still from Qala.
Best Debut (Female): Khushali Kumar, Dhoka Around the Corner
Best Playback Singer (Female): Shreya Ghoshal for the song Rasiya from Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva
Best Playback Singer (Male): Arijit Singh for the song Kesariya from Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva
Best Music Direction: Pritam, Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva
Best Lyricist: Amitabh Bhattacharya for the song Kesarya from Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva
Best Cinematography: Gangubai Kathiawadi
Alia Bhatt in and as Gangubai Kathiawadi.
Best Screenplay: Gangubai Kathiawadi
Best Dialogue: Gangubai Kathiawadi
Best Choreography for title track: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2
Best Sound Design: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2
Best Editing: Drishyam 2
Best Special Effects (Visual): Brahmastra: Part one - Shiva
Best Background Score: Vikram Vedha
Best Sound Mixing: Monica O My Darling