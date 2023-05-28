Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Bollywood Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019IIFA 2023 Winners: 'Brahmastra', 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' Take Home Major Awards

IIFA 2023 Winners: 'Brahmastra', 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' Take Home Major Awards

While Hrithik won Best Actor for Vikram Vedha, Alia took home Best Actress award for Gangubai Kathiawadi.
Stills from Brahmastra and Gangubai Kathiawadi.

(Photo Courtesy: Pinterest)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Stills from <em>Brahmastra</em> and <em>Gangubai Kathiawadi</em>.</p></div>

The 23rd edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA), took place in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, 27 May. Brahmastra, Gangubai Kathiawadi and Drishyam 2 took home major awards. Hrithik Roshan bagged the Best Actor award for Vikram Vedha while Alia Bhatt won the Best Actress award for Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Take a look at the full list of winners:

Best FilmDrishyam 2

Best Director: R Madhavan, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female): Alia Bhatt, Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male): Hrithik Roshan, Vikram Vedha

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female): Mouni Roy, Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva

Mouni Roy in a still from Brahmastra.

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male): Anil Kapoor, Jugg Jugg Jeeyo

Outstanding Achievement for Fashion in Cinema: Manish Malhotra

Outstanding Achievement in Indian Cinema: Kamal Haasan

Best Adapted Story: Aamil Keeyan Khan and Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam 2

Best Original Story: Perveez Sheikh and Jasmeet Reen, Darlings

Outstanding Achievement in Regional Cinema: Marathi film Ved, directed by Riteish Deshmukh

Best Debut (Male): Shantanu Maheshwari, Gangubai Kathiawadi and Babil Khan, Qala

Babil Khan in a still from Qala.

Best Debut (Female): Khushali Kumar, Dhoka Around the Corner

Best Playback Singer (Female): Shreya Ghoshal for the song Rasiya from Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva

Best Playback Singer (Male): Arijit Singh for the song Kesariya from Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva

Best Music Direction: Pritam, Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva

Best Lyricist: Amitabh Bhattacharya for the song Kesarya from Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva

Best CinematographyGangubai Kathiawadi

Alia Bhatt in and as Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Best ScreenplayGangubai Kathiawadi

Best DialogueGangubai Kathiawadi

Best Choreography for title trackBhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Best Sound DesignBhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Best EditingDrishyam 2

Best Special Effects (Visual)Brahmastra: Part one - Shiva

Best Background ScoreVikram Vedha

Best Sound MixingMonica O My Darling

