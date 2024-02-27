National Science Day 2024: Theme, History, Significance & Activities Of the Day

National Science Day is celebrated every year on 28 February in India. This day is dedicated to promoting science and its applications among people. It is observed to raise awareness about the importance of science and its role in improving the lives of people. The day is celebrated to commemorate the discovery of Raman effect by the Indian Physicist Sir Chandrasekhara Venkata Raman. He had also won a Noble Prize for his discovery in 1930.

The National Day of Science is celebrated every year with different themes. Let's know about the history, significance, and theme for the year 2024.