Important Days in March 2024: Full List of National and International Events

The third month of the year 'March' is almost here, and most people will be excited because it marks the arrival of Spring season in many countries of the world. Like every month, there are also some important national and international events in the month of March 2024 that every one must know.
The name of the March month has an interesting history. It has been derived from the word 'Martius', and was named after a Roman God known as 'Mars'. March is the third month in both Julian and Gregorian Calendar. This year, people will witness some important festivals and events like International Women's Day, Mahashivratri, Holi, Ramadan, World Consumer Rights Day, and more. Let us check out the full list of events and festivals in March 2024 below.
National and International Events in March 2024
Here is the full list of National and International Events in March 2024.
1 March 2024
International Wheelchair Day
World Civil Defence Day
Global Day of Unplugging
Zero Discrimination Day
Share a Smile Day
St. David's Day
Self Injury Awareness Day
World Compliment Day
Mountain Hare Day
Plan a Solo Vacation Day
2 March 2024
James Ronald Webster Day
Toddle Waddle
Dr. Seuss Day
International Rescue Cat Day
Open Data Day
3 March 2024
World Wildlife Day
World Hearing Day
International Irish Whiskey Day
Fun Facts About Names Day
Global Omega-3 Day
Namesake Day
4 March 2024
National Safety Day
World Tennis Day
Do Something Day
Marching Band Day
Toy Soldier Day
International Scrapbooking Industry Day
World Obesity Day
5 March 2024
St. Piran's Day
Unique Names Day
Dissociative Identity Disorder Awareness Day
6 March 2024
Hospitality Workers in Healthcare Day
National Frozen Food Day
National Dentist's Day
National Oreo Cookie Day
7 March 2024
World Book Day
Plant Power Day
Name Tag Day
Alexander Graham Bell Day
8 March 2024
International Women's Day
International Grant Professionals Day
Be Nasty Day
Maha Shivaratri
9 March 2024
No Smoking Day
Made in UK Day
Panic Day
10 March 2024
CISF Raising Day
National Mario Day
Ramadan
International Day of Awesomeness
International Wig Day
International Bagpipe Day
11 March 2024
World Plumbing Day
National Dream Day
National No Smoking Day
Commonwealth Day
12 March 2024
Mauritius Day
Ramakrishna Jayanti
National Girl Scout Day
Alloimmunization and HDFN Day
National Working Moms Day
National Plant a Flower Day
International Fanny Pack Day
13 March 2024
National K9 Veterans Day
National Jewel Day
National Samaritan Day
14 March 2024
Professional Speakers Celebration Day
Popcorn Lover's Day
White Day
International Ask a Question Day
National Pi Day
International Day for Action of Rivers
Science Education Day
International Day of Mathematics
World Kidney Day
Legal Assistance Day
Moth-er Day
15 March 2024
World Consumer Rights Day
Red Nose Day
World Contact Day
World Sleep Day
True Confessions Day
Buzzards Day
World Speech Day
16 March 2024
National Vaccination Day
National Panda Day
St. Urho's Day
National Freedom of Information Day
17 March 2024
Saint Patrick's Day
National Corned Beef and Cabbage Day
18 March 2024
Ordnance Factories Day
Global Recycling Day
Companies That Care Day
Forgive Mom & Dad Day
National Biodiesel Day
19 March 2024
World Social Work Day
International Client's Day
National Poultry Day
International Read To Me Day
20 March 2024
International Day of Happiness
World Sparrow Day
International Data Center Day
French Language Day
World Storytelling Day
Hufflepuff Pride Day
Alien Abduction Day
21 March 2024
International Day of Forests
World Down Syndrome Day
World Poetry Day
International Color Day
International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination
World Puppetry Day
World Vermouth Day
International Fragrance Day
World Tattoo Day
Harmony Day
Tiramisu Day
22 March 2024
World Water Day
National Goof Off Day
As Young As You Feel Day
Gryffindor Pride Day
23 March 2024
World Meteorological Day
World Bear Day
Atheist Day
National Puppy Day
24 March 2024
World Tuberculosis Day
Flatmate's Day
National Cocktail Day
25 March 2024
International Day of the Unborn Child
International Day of Solidarity with Detained and Missing Staff Members
Pecan Day
Holi
Greek Independence Day
International Waffle Day
Tolkien Reading Day
26 March 2024
Purple Day of Epilepsy
Live Long and Prosper Day
Good Hair Day
27 March 2024
World Theatre Day
International Whiskey Day
Manatee Appreciation Day
International Scribble Day
28 March 2024
Major League Opening Day
Wear a Hat Day
International Women in Music Day
Respect Your Cat Day
29 March 2024
National Smoke and Mirrors Day
International Mermaid Day
World Piano Day
Good Friday
Niagara Falls Runs Dry Day
30 March 2024
Black Saturday
National Doctor's Day
National Pencil Day
Earth Hour
World TB-303 Appreciation Day
31 March 2024
Easter
Eiffel Tower Day
World Backup Day
International Transgender Day of Visibility
