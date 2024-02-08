'I Don't Make Movies for Critics or Awards After Kabir Singh': Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor is currently gearing up for the release of his Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, co-starring Kriti Sanon.
Shahid Kapoor is currently gearing up for the release of his Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, co-starring Kriti Sanon. Directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, the film explores an unconventional love story between a human and a robot.
Ahead of the film's release, The Quint caught up with the actor and spoke to him about completing 20 years in the industry, facing rejections, his role in Kabir Singh, the existing pap culture, and more.
Speaking about his film Kabir Singh, Shahid said, "Kabir Singh made me realise that I don't want to make movies for critics or awards. I want to make movies for the audience, and that's it. I think it's the most important clarity that an actor needs to get, and it was extremely liberating for me. Kabir Singh is one of my favourite characters."
The actor also spoke about the struggles his mother, Neelima Azeem, faced for work and the sacrifices that she made for him and his younger brother, actor Ishaan Khatter.
