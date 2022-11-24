Kantara OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Rishab Shetty's Blockbuster

Kantara OTT Release Date on Amazon Prime Video: When and Where To Watch the Mega Blockbuster by Rishab Shetty.
(Photo: primevideo.com)
Kantara OTT Release Date on Amazon Prime: Rishab Shetty's mega blockbuster Kannada film Kantara has been released today, 24 November 2022 on Amazon Prime Video. Subscribed users can now enjoy this movie online in different languages including Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, and Telugu.
Kantara movie was released on 30 September 2022 in the box office and got an amazing response from the audience for its wonderful storyline and visuals. The movie was produced under the Hombale Films banner and has an awesome cast including Achyuth Kumar, Rishab Shetty, Sapthami Gowda, South Indian actor Kishore, and Pramod Shetty as lead roles.
Soon after the digital premiere of Kannada film Kantara, viewers were disappointed by an alternative version of the ‘Varaha Roopam’ song. The song had become quite popular on YouTube and fans feel that alteration of the song has not done justice with the film. Fans protested on Twitter by posting #BringBackVarahaRoopam tweets.
The digital premiere of Kantara was officially announced by Hombale Films and Amazon Prime on Wednesday, 23 November 2022. The OTT debut of Kantara by Rishab Shetty was made today, 24 November 2022 on Amazon Prime Video. All the movie buffs can now enjoy this bone chilling movie online by subscribing to the OTT platform Prime Video.
Rishab Shetty, Kantara movie actor, director, and writer shared his views about the Kantara OTT release by saying "“Audiences from all corners of the country have showered immense love on Kantara and I am extremely excited that with its global digital premiere on Prime Video we will be able to take our labor of love and hard work to a wider audience worldwide. It is a story that has universal appeal but the plot’s local flavor will keep viewers intrigued until the very end!”
