Kantara OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Rishab Shetty's Blockbuster

Kantara OTT Release Date on Amazon Prime: Rishab Shetty's mega blockbuster Kannada film Kantara has been released today, 24 November 2022 on Amazon Prime Video. Subscribed users can now enjoy this movie online in different languages including Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, and Telugu.

Kantara movie was released on 30 September 2022 in the box office and got an amazing response from the audience for its wonderful storyline and visuals. The movie was produced under the Hombale Films banner and has an awesome cast including Achyuth Kumar, Rishab Shetty, Sapthami Gowda, South Indian actor Kishore, and Pramod Shetty as lead roles.

Soon after the digital premiere of Kannada film Kantara, viewers were disappointed by an alternative version of the ‘Varaha Roopam’ song. The song had become quite popular on YouTube and fans feel that alteration of the song has not done justice with the film. Fans protested on Twitter by posting #BringBackVarahaRoopam tweets.