Kerala Band Thaikkudam Bridge Talks of Their Claim on Kantara’s ‘Varaha Roopam’

The viral song ‘Varaha Roopam’ from Kannada film Kantara has courted controversy as a popular Kerala-based music band Thaikkudam Bridge said on 24 October that they will file a lawsuit against its makers, Hombale films, for allegedly plagiarising one of their songs, 'Navarasam' from the music album titled the same.

Thaikkudam Bridge filed the law suit before Principal District and Session Court in Kozhikode and the court ordered team 'Kantara' to NOT use 'Varaha Roopam' without the music band's permission. The court’s injunction also barred all the streaming platforms from playing or featuring the Kantara song without Thaikkudam Bridge's permission.