'Kantara' Song Deleted From YouTube Following Kerala Court Order

According to the news report, the makers have deleted the song ‘Varaha Roopam’ from YouTube. The song was taken down after the Kozhikode district and sessions court had passed an injunction last month against the producer, director and music composer of the film, as well as several music platforms. Moreover, another court, on 2 November directed the makers of the song to stop the song's streaming, after the injunction.

On 24 October, Thaikkudam Bridge alleged that there are similarities between ‘Navarasam’ and ‘Varaha Roopam’. The genre of the song is classical rock which was a tribute to Kerala’s popular art form Kathakali, according to the same report.