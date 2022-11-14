Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019South cinema  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019'Kantara' Song Deleted From YouTube Following Kerala Court Order

'Kantara' Song Deleted From YouTube Following Kerala Court Order

The makers have deleted the song ‘Varaha Roopam’ from YouTube.
Quint Entertainment
South Cinema
Published:

Kantara poster

|

(Photo: Twitter)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p><em>Kantara</em> poster</p></div>

Kerala-based band Thaikkudam Bridge has pressed charges against the makers of the hit Kannada movie Kantara, claiming that ‘Varaha Roopam’ is allegedly plagiarised from the band’s song ‘Navarasam’, according to a report by The News Minute.

According to the news report, the makers have deleted the song ‘Varaha Roopam’ from YouTube. The song was taken down after the Kozhikode district and sessions court had passed an injunction last month against the producer, director and music composer of the film, as well as several music platforms. Moreover, another court, on 2 November directed the makers of the song to stop the song's streaming, after the injunction.

On 24 October, Thaikkudam Bridge alleged that there are similarities between ‘Navarasam’ and ‘Varaha Roopam’. The genre of the song is classical rock which was a tribute to Kerala’s popular art form Kathakali, according to the same report.

Also ReadPodcast: Do I Like The New Sandalwood Wave?
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Kantara was initially released on 30 September in Kannada, and within a few weeks, it was dubbed in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. 

Also ReadHere's What 'Kantara' Director Rishab Shetty Said After Meeting Rajinikanth

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT