Ghani, Liger & Toofaan: Why Indian Cinema Has Taken to The Boxing Sub-Genre

However, of late it is raining boxing dramas in Indian cinema. For instance, the Bollywood biopic on boxing star Mary Kom, starring Priyanka Chopra in the lead role. It captured the struggles that the boxer, hailing from a small village in Manipur, faced to realise her audacious dreams.

Sudhakongara’s Irudhi Suttru (Saala Khadoos in Hindi) is the story about how a failed boxer (R Madhavan), on a quest to identify female boxers, chooses to train an amateur (Ritika Singh) and lead her to victory.

Then there's Toofaan, featuring Farhan Akthar. It follows the life of an underdog boxer, who switches from street fights to bouts in the boxing ring.

Pa Ranjith's Sarpatta Parambarai delves into the life of Kabilan (Arya), from the 1970s North Madras, who works hard to redeem his boxing clan and himself from years of defeat. Then there's Anurag Kashyap's 2017 film Mukkabaaz too.

The list doesn't seem to stop. Varun Tej’s Ghani is all set to release on 8 April 8. Bankrolled by Karan Johar, Puri Jagannadh’s Liger, featuring Vijay Devarakonda and Ananya Panday, is gearing up to hit cinemas on 25 August.