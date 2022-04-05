Vijay's First TV Interview After 10 Years: Is He The Most Elusive Tamil Star?

Take for instance actor Ajith. He is never seen in his own film’s promotional activities. Similarly, actors such as Rajinikanth, Dhanush, Nayanthara have limited to no social media presence, and they rarely participate in any of their film’s promotions. However, the craze around the actors across the globe, especially Tamil Nadu, is unfathomable.

Being elusive by making themselves unreachable to an extent has, in a way, created a mystery around these stars. It also helps them keep their fans hungry for their offscreen presence. Hence, when they do give speeches, it goes viral in seconds.

On one hand there are actors like Surya and Vikram, who try to stick to the current trends by giving interviews and taking part in audio launches. They are also pretty active on social media. On the other hand there's Vijay, who stands out when it comes to marketing his films.

For example, though he wasn't seen in any of the film-related interviews in the last decade, Vijay curates personalised audio launches with his speeches that include "Kutti stories" (motivational tales) that fans love listening to.