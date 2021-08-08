Farhan Shares Video of Mahadevan Jamming With Javed Akhtar on 'Toofaan' Song

Farhan captioned the video as, "Woh ladki hai yahaan

Woh ladka hai kahaan ..?? Who will sing what sometimes just comes down to an amazing moment like this .. @shankar.mahadevan @jaduakhtar at their fun flowing best .. #toofaan #purvaiya #songsession #bts".

Toofaan follows the story of local gangster and street fighter from Dongri, Aziz Ali, who finds his dream in the world of boxing. However, he gets banned from the ring for 5 years. Aziz soon gets a second shot at glory; a chance to redeem himself as the 'Amitabh Bachchan of boxing'. Mrunal Thakur, who plays Aziz's love interest sums up the conflict Aziz must deal with in the film: the Aziz Ali who is running from the world or the Aziz who will rise again like a storm.