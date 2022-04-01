How Kamal Haasan’s New 'Vikram' Poster Highlights His Weird Bond With DMK

However, when it comes to films, the leaders of their respective parties are collaborating without letting their political differences interrupt their careers in cinema. Does that make them opportunists who make money despite their fights or does that mean they are simply being professionals who are willing to work together to create art, setting aside their difference of opinions?

Before we arrive at a conclusion, here are a few questions that we need to ask. Do we always agree about everything with everyone we work with or in fact live with? Don’t we have our ideological and political differences with our family, friends and colleagues, and yet choose to engage with them respectfully with love and confront them or disengage with them when we do not align with their point of views? Don't we agree to disagree, coexist and collaborate with people in our own lives?

We may not know if Kamal Haasan and Udhainidhi Stalin will find their common ground in politics in future, but we are sure they have found one in cinema. And for now, that's more than enough to keep the Kollywood cinema lovers happy.