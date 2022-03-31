Yash's 'KGF 2' Vs Vijay's 'Beast': Trade Experts Are Divided About the Big Clash

Gone are the days when big budget films pre-planned their release dates on their own terms. Thanks, or rather no thanks to COVID, the films are trying to sneak into theatres at any possible and feasible time to reach their audience.

After RRR, the next big thing that's creating a buzz online is the 'KGF: Chapter 2' and 'Beast' clash at the box office in April. Following the success of the Kannada blockbuster KGF: Chapter 1 which garnered a thunderous response pan-India, Yash’s KGF 2 is all set to release with Hindi stars like Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon as part of the cast on 14 April, while Tamil star Vijay, who had a massive run with his last film Master is now all set to release his most anticipated film Beast on 13 April.