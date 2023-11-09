'The Archies' Trailer: Suhana, Khushi, Agastya & Gang Bring '60s Magic to Life

Speaking about the film, director Zoya Akhtar shared in a statement, "Having spent a lot of my childhood living in an Archie Comic, I'm thrilled to introduce Riverdale to this generation. The characters are iconic, their teenage life innocent, the world simpler, a time when less was more. Archie Comics, Netflix, Tiger Baby and Graphic India were in complete sync and wanted the adaptation to be as wholesome as the original comic was. It’s clean young adult content and was very fresh for Reema and me to work on. It’s also very exciting that a global IP chose the India film industry to make its first feature. Excited to get it out there.”

The Archies is written by Akhtar, Reema Kagti and Ayesha Devitre.

The film will premier on Netflix on 7 December.