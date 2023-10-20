Shah Rukh Khan Reacts to His Daughter Suhana Khan's 'The Archies' Song

Shah Rukh Khan is all praise for his daughter Suhana Khan.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is all set to make her Bollywood debut with filmmaker Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. On 19 October, the makers released a song from the upcoming musical drama.
SRK took to Instagram on Friday to cheer his daughter up and share a glimpse of the song with his fans.
He wrote in his caption, "This is so quaint and beautiful the world of The Archies. Also my motivation line for today is ‘Trading my shoes in for wheels under my feet’!"
Have a look at the post here:
The Archies is inspired by the popular American comic of the same name. The film also marks the Bollywood debuts of Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda.
The film also stars Vedang Raina, Aditi Dot Saigal, Mihir Ahuja, and Yuvraj Menda in pivotal roles.
The Archies will premiere on Netflix on 7 December.
