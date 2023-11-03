The Archies: Agastya Nanda Romances Khushi & Suhana In New Song 'Va Va Voom'

Agastya Nanda Romances Khushi & Suhana In New Song 'Va Va Voom'
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
The makers of The Archies dropped its second song, 'Va Va Voom' on Friday, 3 November. The song features the star cast of the film but the primary focus is on Agastya Nanda’s Archie as he performs the dance number and sings for Suhana Khan’s Veronica and Khushi Kapoor’s Betty.
Featuring Agastya Nanda, Dot., Khushi Kapoor, Mihir Ahuja, Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina and Yuvraj Menda in the video; the song is composed by Shankar Ehsaan Loy. Penned by Javed Akhtar and crooned by Tejas.
The song matches the vivacious energy that the other promotional material from the film. Take a look at the young stars as they dance to the beats of the upbeat song.
Zoya Akhtar's The Archies is all set to stream on Netflix from 7 December.
