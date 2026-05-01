'The Devil Wears Prada 2' Review: This Sequel Is Delightful. That’s All.

Miranda Priestly, the unsparing ice-queen who, in the Y2K era, would make assistants quake in their Jimmy Choos and question their life choices, seems to have lost some of her edge. Gone are the days when Priestly threw coats and her bag at her assistants. The HR at Runway has received more than a few complaints, so the fashion doyen must, by all means, hang her own coats. She must also suck up to advertisers, appease them, sell them ad space and promise them features just so they wouldn’t cut funding. The once-invincible Miranda has negative aura points.

While the OG fans of the franchise might find this change unpalatable, I cannot help but laud director David Frankel and writer Aline Brosh McKenna for this departure, for it is rooted in reality—fashion editors are no longer as powerful as they once were which signals a deeper rot in the system.