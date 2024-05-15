Meryl Streep Receives Honorary Palme d'Or At Cannes, Gets Thunderous Applause

"I'm just so grateful that you haven't gotten sick of my face," Meryl Streep, 74, joked to the audience as she received her honorary Palme d'Or from French actor Juliette Binoche.

While handing the award, an emotional Binoche told Streep, "When I see you on the screen, I don't see you...Where does it come from? Were you born like this? I don't know, but there's a believer in you; a believer that allows me to believe."

Calling her an 'international treasure', Binoche added, "You changed the way we look at cinema."

While addressing the audience Streep said that watching clips of her career was like "looking out the window of a bullet train, watching my youth fly into my middle age, right onto where I am standing on this stage tonight. So many faces and so many places that I remember.”