‘No Research?’: Twitter Unimpressed With Indian Representation in ‘Bridgerton’

Bridgerton Season 2 introduces the Sharma sisters, and here's what Twitter had to say about them.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>A still of the Sharma sisters from Bridgerton Season 2</p></div>
i

'Bridgerton', the British show based on Regency-era old England is easily one of the most popular shows on Netflix. The first season explore the themes of romance, the daily lives of people in that era, and matchmaking that takes place by introducing women as "debutantes" during the year's season. The second season of the show recently premiered, and this time, three desi characters, the Sharmas, were introduced too.

Two sisters, Kate and Edwina Sharma along with their Mary have made it to the second season, which revolves a lot around the two sisters specifically. Simone Ashley plays Kate Sharma, the older sister who is protective of her younger sister Edwina (played by Charithra Chandran) and is keen on finding the perfect match for her.

Viewers get a glimpse of Indian culture and dialect in the show through these two characters, but it is not without its flaws. The sisters whose last names are Sharma, which presumably makes them north Indians, call their father Appa, a term primarily used by South Indians.

Other than that, they also claim to know how to speak fluent Marathi and Hindustani. The lack of research shows prominently when Hindi is called "Hindustani", which isn't even a language in India. Further, having them know Marathi is also an odd detail, considering they are Sharmas.

Desi twitter has noticed all of these details in the show, and here's what they had to say about it:

‘No Research?’: Twitter Unimpressed With Indian Representation in ‘Bridgerton’

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

‘No Research?’: Twitter Unimpressed With Indian Representation in ‘Bridgerton’

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

‘No Research?’: Twitter Unimpressed With Indian Representation in ‘Bridgerton’

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

‘No Research?’: Twitter Unimpressed With Indian Representation in ‘Bridgerton’

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

‘No Research?’: Twitter Unimpressed With Indian Representation in ‘Bridgerton’

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

‘No Research?’: Twitter Unimpressed With Indian Representation in ‘Bridgerton’

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

‘No Research?’: Twitter Unimpressed With Indian Representation in ‘Bridgerton’

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

