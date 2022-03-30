‘No Research?’: Twitter Unimpressed With Indian Representation in ‘Bridgerton’

Two sisters, Kate and Edwina Sharma along with their Mary have made it to the second season, which revolves a lot around the two sisters specifically. Simone Ashley plays Kate Sharma, the older sister who is protective of her younger sister Edwina (played by Charithra Chandran) and is keen on finding the perfect match for her.

Viewers get a glimpse of Indian culture and dialect in the show through these two characters, but it is not without its flaws. The sisters whose last names are Sharma, which presumably makes them north Indians, call their father Appa, a term primarily used by South Indians.

Other than that, they also claim to know how to speak fluent Marathi and Hindustani. The lack of research shows prominently when Hindi is called "Hindustani", which isn't even a language in India. Further, having them know Marathi is also an odd detail, considering they are Sharmas.

Desi twitter has noticed all of these details in the show, and here's what they had to say about it: