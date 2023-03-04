Tunisha Sharma Death Case: Actor Sheezan Khan Gets Bail

As per the report advocate Sharad Rai, who represented Sheezan, said the applicant had sought bail on various grounds, including that the chargesheet in the case had already been filed and the investigation was over. He reportedly argued that this case does not attract punishment under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 306 (abetment to suicide).

Special public prosecutor Sanjay More countered Sheezan's submission that he wasn't present in the room when Tunisha ended her life.

Tunisha allegedly died by suicide on 24 December last year, on the sets of a TV show. Following a complaint by Tunisha's mother, Sheezan was arrested the next day.