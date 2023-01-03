Sheezan Khan's family reacts to allegations by Tunisha Sharma's mother.

Actor Sheezan Khan's family claimed on Monday, 2 January, that he was falsely being implicated in the death of Tunisha Sharma by the late actor's mother. During a press conference, Sheezan's mother and two sisters said that Tunisha was "like their family member", alleging that her mother used to force her to work even as she wanted to enjoy life.

Tunisha was found dead on the sets of her show, Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul, near Vasai in Maharashtra on 24 December. Sheezan was arrested on 25 December on charges of abetment to suicide.

What did Tunisha's mother allege? Last week, Tunisha's mother Vanita Sharma claimed that her daughter's death could be a case of murder. She accused Sheezan and his family of forcing Tunisha to convert. Vanita also alleged that Tunisha had checked Sheezan's phone and found his WhatsApp chats with some other woman. Vanita further alleged that when Tunisha confronted Sheezan about it, he slapped her.