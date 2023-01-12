Tiger Shroff Celebrates RRR's Golden Globes Win By Grooving to 'Naatu Naatu'

Tiger Shroff celebrates RRR's Golden Globes win with wis 'victory dance' on 'Naatu Naatu'.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Tiger Shroff took to Instagram to celebrate RRR's historic win at the Golden Globes with his "victory dance" on 12 January. The actor shared a video of himself grooving to the film's popular dance number 'Naatu Naatu', which received the award for 'Best Original Song' at the 80th Golden Globes on Wednesday, 11 January.
Sharing the video with his fans on social media, Tiger wrote, "This should be our victory dance after yesterday. Huge win for Indian Cinema! congratulations to the whole team of RRR @ssrajamouli @mmkeeravani @jrntr @alwaysramcharan."
Here, take a look:
Directed by SS Rajamouli, RRR stars Ram Charan and NTR Jr in the lead roles. Besides, the film also features Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, and Alison Doody in pivotal roles.
RRR premiered in theatres on 24 March 2022 and soon became a global hit. Besides winning the first Golden Globe for India, the film has also been shortlisted for the 95th Academy Awards.
On the work front, Tiger was last seen in Heropanti 2, alongside Tara Sutaria and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. He is currently shooting for his next film, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, which is likely to hit the silver screen on 25 December 2023.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)