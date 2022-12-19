ADVERTISEMENT

Actor Ratna Pathak Calls 'RRR' a 'Regressive' Film; Says 'It Looks Backwards'

SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' recently bagged two nominations at the 2023 Golden Globes.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
Actor Ratna Pathak Calls 'RRR' a 'Regressive' Film; Says 'It Looks Backwards'
i

Veteran actor Ratna Pathak Shah recently attended a book launch in Mumbai, where she spoke about filmmaker SS Rajamouli's magnum-opus, RRR. According to a report by The Free Press Journal, Ratna called RRR a "regressive film" at the event and said that "it looks backwards while we should look forward."

Starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn in the lead roles, the film has bagged two Golden Globes nominations and five nods at the Critics Choice Awards, earlier this month.

ADVERTISEMENT

In continuation to The Free Press Journal report, Ratna said, "Films like RRR are so popular today. But it's a regressive film. It looks backwards while we should look forward. We just feel whatever we are doing is good because we are part of the mother of democracy — India.”

"Until filmmakers will not see their work critically, we will have to watch films like RRR. But we don't like criticism. Our ego gets hurt, This atmosphere is created by so many big people and unfortunately, we have accepted it," Ratna added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ratna is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film, Kutch Express. Helmed by Viral Shah, the film will also mark Ratna's debut in the Gujrati film industry. It will also feature Dharmendra Gohil, Manasi Parekh, and Darsheel Safary in significant roles.

Also Read

A Behind-the-Scenes Journey With Ranveer, Ayushmann, Ratna Pathak & Others

A Behind-the-Scenes Journey With Ranveer, Ayushmann, Ratna Pathak & Others

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

Topics:  SS Rajamouli   Ram Charan   Ratna Pathak 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×