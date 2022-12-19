Actor Ratna Pathak Calls 'RRR' a 'Regressive' Film; Says 'It Looks Backwards'
SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' recently bagged two nominations at the 2023 Golden Globes.
Veteran actor Ratna Pathak Shah recently attended a book launch in Mumbai, where she spoke about filmmaker SS Rajamouli's magnum-opus, RRR. According to a report by The Free Press Journal, Ratna called RRR a "regressive film" at the event and said that "it looks backwards while we should look forward."
Starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn in the lead roles, the film has bagged two Golden Globes nominations and five nods at the Critics Choice Awards, earlier this month.
In continuation to The Free Press Journal report, Ratna said, "Films like RRR are so popular today. But it's a regressive film. It looks backwards while we should look forward. We just feel whatever we are doing is good because we are part of the mother of democracy — India.”
"Until filmmakers will not see their work critically, we will have to watch films like RRR. But we don't like criticism. Our ego gets hurt, This atmosphere is created by so many big people and unfortunately, we have accepted it," Ratna added.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Ratna is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film, Kutch Express. Helmed by Viral Shah, the film will also mark Ratna's debut in the Gujrati film industry. It will also feature Dharmendra Gohil, Manasi Parekh, and Darsheel Safary in significant roles.
