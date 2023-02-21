‘The Attackers Are Still Roaming Free’: Javed Akhtar, in Pakistan, Recalls 26/11

Javed Akhtar recalls 26/11 Mumbai attacks in Pakistan.
Veteran poet and lyricist Javed Akhtar recently attended a festival in Lahore, Pakistan, where he opened up about "the resentment in the hearts of Indians." In a clip from the gathering that's currently doing the rounds on social media, Akhtar can be seen talking about the perpetrators of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks and how they are still roaming free.
According to reports, Akhtar was in Lahore for a literary festival honouring renowned Urdu poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz.
During an interaction at the event, the lyricist spoke about defusing the tension between the two nations. He also opened up about why the resentment in the hearts of Indians is justified.
At the event, a person from the audience asked Akhtar, "You have visited Pakistan so many times. When you go back, do you tell your people that these are good people; they aren't just bombing us but also greeting us with garlands and love?"
In response, Akhtar said:
He also emphasised that Pakistan had not welcomed Indian artists the same way that India had done for several Pakistani legends.
"When Faiz Sahab visited, he was treated like a very important visitor. It was broadcast all over. We hosted big functions for Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan and Mehdi Hasan. You (Pakistan) never organised a function for Lata Mangeshkar," Akhtar further added, drawing applause from the audience.
Reacting to Akhtar's comment, several netizens called it his "surgical strike" in Pakistan. Here are some Twitter reactions on the same:
