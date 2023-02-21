‘The Attackers Are Still Roaming Free’: Javed Akhtar, in Pakistan, Recalls 26/11

According to reports, Akhtar was in Lahore for a literary festival honouring renowned Urdu poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz.

During an interaction at the event, the lyricist spoke about defusing the tension between the two nations. He also opened up about why the resentment in the hearts of Indians is justified.

At the event, a person from the audience asked Akhtar, "You have visited Pakistan so many times. When you go back, do you tell your people that these are good people; they aren't just bombing us but also greeting us with garlands and love?"

In response, Akhtar said: