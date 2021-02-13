How Faiz, Poet of Romance & Revolution, Spoke for the Oppressed

Against this template, Faiz’s poetry rises aeons above the lament of a lover for his beloved; it becomes the agonised call of the conscience. The ghazal below, written in the spring of 1951 from a prison cell when the threat of a death sentence hung above him like the sword of Damocles, illustrates Faiz’s ability to use classical idiom to speak of new, urgent concerns, and in the process also write what Carolyn Forche has called the ‘poetry of witness’ — from behind the bars of a prison cell:

Yehi junun ka, yehi tauq-o-dar ka mausam

Yehi hai jabr, yehi ikhtiyar ka mausam

Qafas hai bas men tumhare, tumhare bas men nahin

Chaman men atish-e-gul ke nikhar ka mausam

Saba ki mast khirami tah-e-kamand nahii

Asr-e-dam nahin hai bahar ka mausam

Bala se, hum-ne na dekha to aur dekhehge

Furogh-e-gulshan-o saut-e-hazar ka mausim

This hour of chain and gibbet and of rejoicing

Hour of necessity and of choice

At your command the cage, but not the garden’s

Red rose-fire, when its freshest hour begins:

No noose can catch the dawn wind’s whirling feet,

The spring’s bright hour falls prisoner to no net.

Others will see, if I do not, that hour

Of singing nightingale and splendid flower

(Translated by VG Kiernan)