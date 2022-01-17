10 Times Javed Akhtar Proved the Pen Is Mightier Than the Sword

India witnessed one of the largest protests in recent history against the controversial CAA-NRC act proposed by the government. Among Bollywood celebrities, Javed Akhtar was one of the most vocal. In one of his tweets, he lashed out against the hyprocrisy of the state. He called out the government on how they ensured citizenship for persecuted Christians under CAA, and on the other hand, they wouldn't even allow the installation of Christ's statue in Bangalore.