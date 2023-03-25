Sonam Kapoor Celebrates Mother's Birthday With Adorable Pictures Of Her, Vayu

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja recently took to social media to celebrate her mother Sunita Kapoor's birthday. In a heartwarming post, Sonam shared a few adorable pictures of her mother with her grandson Vayu Kapoor Ahuja, whom she gave birth to in August last year.

The post also included a sweet message where Sonam expressed her love and gratitude towards her mother.

She wrote, "Happy Happy Birthday Mama, love you the most. Nothing beats your hug, sitting in your lap and surrounded by your love and care. I will forever feel like a child in your presence and I’m so grateful for that. Love you mama"