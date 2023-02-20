Sonam Kapoor Celebrates 6 Months With Her Son Vayu; Posts Adorable Video
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja welcomed their son, Vayu, last year on 20 August.
Sonam Kapoor took to Instagram to share an adorable video of her son, Vayu as her baby boy completes six months. She took to social media on Monday, 20 February 2023 to announce the news. She posted a picture of her son along with a video where her son can be seen playing.
She captioned the post, "6 months of my Vayu. The best job in the world.. my biggest blessing.. love you my darling boy.. your papa and me couldn’t have asked for more."
Earlier, Sonam and Anand had shared a picture of them as a family for the first time, and captioned the post, "In the spirit of the force that has breathed new meaning into our lives...In the spirit of Hanuman and Bheem who embody immense courage and strength...In the spirit of all that is sacred, life-giving and eternally ours, we seek blessings for our son, Vayu Kapoor Ahuja."
Sonam and Anand were blessed with a baby boy on 20 August.
On the work front, the actor will be next seen in Blind.
Topics: Sonam Kapoor Vayu Kapoor Ahuja
