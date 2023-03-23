ADVERTISEMENT
In Pics: Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja Take a Stroll With Son Vayu In London
Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja enjoy a scenic walk in London.
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja enjoyed a scenic walk in London recently. The happy couple shared some gorgeous pictures from London as they took a stroll around the city. Sonam took to Instagram on Wednesday, 22 March to share the pictures. Sonam captioned the post, "Spring is coming….."
Take a look here:
Topics: Sonam Kapoor Anand Ahuja Vayu Kapoor Ahuja
