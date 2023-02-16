‘OTT Is Kind of a Renaissance for the Indian Film Industry’: Anil Kapoor

Sandeep Modi and Priyanka Ghose's upcoming adaptation of Tom Hiddleton's popular spy thriller series The Night Manager is all set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 17 February. The show features an ensemble cast of Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Tillotama Shome, Sobhita Dhulipala, Saswata Chatterjee, and Ravi Behl, among others.

The Quint caught up with the cast of the show and spoke to them about their show, how the remake was tailored for the Indian audience, how the actors prepared themselves to play such well-known characters, how OTT has broadened the horizons for actors, and more.