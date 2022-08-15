Shah Rukh Khan to Akshay Kumar: Celebs Celebrate India's 76th Independence Day

Actor Aamir Khan was also spotted hoisting the Tiranga in his balcony with his family on 14 August. Whereas, Kartik Aaryan spent his whole day on the naval ship, interacting with the Indian Naval Officers on the same day.

Akshay Kumar also sent his wishes on the 76th Independence Day of the country and tweeted, "Swatantrata ki keemat itne balidaan dekar jaani hai. (We've acknowledged the price of freedom after a lot of sacrifice) Let’s always cherish this freedom. Happy #IndependenceDay. #Indiaat75."