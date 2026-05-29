Will Ranveer Singh-Farhan Akhtar Fallout Change How Bollywood Treats Star Power?

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Bollywood stars call the shots. Their word often becomes the rule. But can they also be shown the door—or simply "banned"?
As it turns out, the answer is yes.
Actor Ranveer Singh is now effectively facing "boycott" from around 4 lakh affiliated members of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) after the major Mumbai-based film workers' union issued a non-cooperation directive against the actor over his last-minute exit from Don 3.
That diktat from FWICE expectedly stunned the film fraternity. But it's also sparked a bigger conversation about the "callous nature of stars"—and how the whims of stars can make or break livelihoods and cost the industry a fortune.
The iconic dialogue from Don goes—"Don ko pakadna mushkil hi nahin, namumkin hai." Ironically though, Ranveer, who was set to be the franchise's newest Don, has found himself caught in the real-world clash with Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment for months now.
After it was first announced in 2023, the film ran into scripting delays, scheduling complications, and shifting timelines for over two years.
The delay was compounded after Ranveer and Farhan ran into a "creative dispute". Earlier this year, Ranveer reportedly became unhappy with the screenplay and the direction the film was taking. Three weeks before the crew was scheduled to leave for the shoot, the actor decided to exit.
According to FWICE Chief Advisor Ashoke Pandit, Farhan filed a complaint with the federation on 11 April after attempts at mediation through the Producers' Guild allegedly failed. Excel Entertainment submitted audited records of pre-production expenses incurred—including overseas travel arrangements for over 200 crew members, hotel bookings, and location recce costs allegedly amounting to losses between Rs 40 crore and Rs 45 crore.
Ranveer's appearance before the federation has since become a bone of contention, too.
Speaking to The Quint, writer and producer Anjum Rajabali, who's also a senior activist of the Screenwriters Association, says, “It’s not below anyone’s dignity to present themselves before the union. If they have invited you to have a dialogue, I think it’s important to comply."
Pandit had told the media, “When a federation invites you for a discussion, you cannot simply say it is not our domain. We know our jurisdiction,” adding that affiliated workers won't work with Ranveer till he meets with the federation.
According to Priyanka Khimani, Founder and Managing Partner at Khimani & Associates, an entertainment law firm, FWICE’s directive against Ranveer is not equivalent to a legal injunction, a statutory ban, or an adjudicated restraint.
It is instead an internal directive to FWICE’s affiliated unions and members, and it cannot, and does not, legally prohibit Ranveer from working, or prohibit producers from engaging him.
At the heart of the issue, she says, is a contractual dispute between Ranveer and Excel Entertainment—something only a court or arbitral tribunal can conclusively determine. Whether there was a binding contract, breach, or recoverable damages is for a court or arbitral tribunal to decide.
The distinction between industry pressure and legal authority is important because, while FWICE may not have statutory powers, those within the industry claim these bodies still wield enormous influence.
Rajabali describes FWICE as a “quasi-judicial” industry body.
He explains, “Technically, it may not have legal jurisdiction, but yes, the members are affiliated to the federation, and once you become a member of the union, by and large, the membership obligation is that you follow the resolution of the union. Since the federation has declared this, I'm afraid the rest of the affiliates would have to follow.”
Reducing the issue purely to legality misses the larger role such bodies play in maintaining industry order, he adds.
From Kareena Kapoor Khan and Akshay Kumar to Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan—and very recently Saif Ali Khan—actors exiting projects are not new to the industry. Stars have walked away from films over creative disagreements, scheduling conflicts, financial negotiations, or stalled productions.
What makes this case different is not merely the exit itself, but the fact that the matter was escalated to an industry body.
Anjum Rajabali says the Hindi film industry has spent years attempting to formalise itself through stronger accountability systems.
"The culture has become much more professional where contracts are honoured by both parties. Stars too must now accept that they cannot remain outside the purview of systems that bind other professionals within filmmaking. Nobody is above that," Rajabali tells The Quint.
Khimani believes another reason this case stands out is because producers have historically been reluctant to publicly challenge stars.
Instead, producers have traditionally preferred quieter forms of retaliation when an actor has left a project—delaying other projects, pausing releases or simply choosing not to work with actors again—rather than publicly escalating disputes.
Arguing against any kind of "ban", director Anurag Kashyap, however, reveals that he has experienced unprofessionalism in Bollywood from both sides—be it an actor or a producer or, for that matter, other parties.
"Accountability conversations cannot selectively target actors while ignoring the wider culture of unprofessionalism across the industry... Producers often change actors after acquiring their dates, so do directors," he says.
For many within the industry, the real story is not the directive itself—but the system that led to it. The industry has spent years trying to professionalise itself through formal contracts and union structures—which didn’t exist earlier.
But stars, Rajabali says, still operate differently. “Unfortunately, the glaring truth that everyone knows is there's a preponderance of stars here," he tells The Quint.
That imbalance, according to him, has often led producers to comply with unreasonable demands because they feel they have no alternative, allowing many stars to exploit the leverage they hold. Even when contracts are in place, actors sometimes make demands that go beyond agreed terms, putting producers under financial strain when they give in. Rajabali argues that this culture has increasingly hurt the film industry—and points to the need for stronger regulation and accountability.
But Khimani argues the informality cuts both ways, and that the industry is "allergic" to lawyers or anything legal. According to her, even major negotiations continue to happen through verbal assurances and personal understanding rather than strict contractual interpretation.
"It’s all a handshake. It’s all good faith, till it isn’t," she adds.
Actors are often discouraged from even involving lawyers in negotiations.
This creates a culture where contracts often exist more as deterrents than enforceable documents.
And, this, despite the production houses themselves remain fully legally represented.
“Producers themselves frequently insist on heavily one-sided agreements in the name of company policy. Almost every producer insists on having a unilateral right to terminate for convenience, but actors are told they can’t just up and leave because producers have money riding on the project,” says Khimani.
Despite allegations involving losses of tens of crores, Excel hasn’t initiated formal litigation yet.
“The industry hates litigating. They will try anything and everything but go to court. A part of this hesitation comes from how slow damage claims move through the Indian legal system. They will have to go through various steps of proceedings; there’ll be evidence, cross-examination, appeals, and that could take years before you see a single rupee in damages while paying out of pocket,” explains Khimani.
What may ultimately make this rift significant is not whether the directive succeeds, but whether it changes how seriously the industry begins to treat contracts.
“The outcome of this would hopefully be people becoming more mindful that one will actually enforce the contract,” Khimani hopes.
According to Rajabali, non-cooperation directives are not entirely unprecedented—they have previously been used against producers and others within the ecosystem—but disputes are usually resolved quietly through unions and mediation before matters escalate publicly.
It usually doesn't reach the federation because the individual union gets across the table and brings both parties together and resolves it. It is only when that fails does the complainant approach larger bodies.
The Producers’ Guild of India, which is generally considered the adversarial body to the FWICE, in this particular case seems to have participated in approaching the federation, which generally doesn’t happen.
“It’s interesting that the guild seems to be supporting this, from what I understand. They have not disagreed with the directive,” says Rajabali.
(The Quint has reached out to Excel Entertainment and Ranveer Singh’s manager, giving them the opportunity to respond to the claims. However, no response had been received at the time of publication.)
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