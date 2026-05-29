Will Ranveer Singh-Farhan Akhtar Fallout Change How Bollywood Treats Star Power?

Bollywood stars call the shots. Their word often becomes the rule. But can they also be shown the door—or simply "banned"?

As it turns out, the answer is yes.

Actor Ranveer Singh is now effectively facing "boycott" from around 4 lakh affiliated members of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) after the major Mumbai-based film workers' union issued a non-cooperation directive against the actor over his last-minute exit from Don 3.

That diktat from FWICE expectedly stunned the film fraternity. But it's also sparked a bigger conversation about the "callous nature of stars"—and how the whims of stars can make or break livelihoods and cost the industry a fortune.